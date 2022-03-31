Police: Officer kills man who armed himself while in custody

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a Florida police officer fatally shot a man who was able to arm himself after being arrested. Police say the shooting occurred shortly before noon Thursday at a western Miami-Dade home. Police say Miami-Dade officers had been assisting Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service when they took a 53-year-old man into custody. The man complained of feeling ill, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to evaluate him. During the evaluation, officials say the man somehow armed himself, and shots were fired. The man died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. State police officials are investigating.