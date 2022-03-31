Renée Fleming to portray Pat Nixon at Paris Opera in 2023

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — American soprano Renée Fleming is to make rare operatic appearances as Pat Nixon in a new production of John Adams’ “Nixon in China” at the Paris Opera next season. The opera is to be given eight performances at the Bastille from March 25 to April 16, 2023. Music director Gustavo Dudamel conducts a cast that includes baritone Thomas Hampson as Nixon and soprano Kathleen Kim as Madame Mao. Valentina Carrasco directs.Fleming, 62, returns to New York’s Metropolitan Opera for the staged premiere of Kevin Puts’ “The Hours,” which opens Nov. 22 in the first of eight performances through Dec. 15.