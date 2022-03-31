Trump’s 8-hour gap: Minute-by-minute during Jan. 6 riot

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Piecing together the activities of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, is no easy task. On the day of the Capitol riot that shook American democracy, there are no official White House phone notations from about 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m. While that leaves holes in the record, a lot of publicly available information has surfaced about what Trump did do and say. Trump wrapped up a midday rally by exhorting his supporters to “fight like hell.” When some of those same supporters later stormed the Capitol, he watched the violence on TV from a room just off the Oval Office. It was hours before he tweeted that the rioters should “go home now.”