UN special envoy on Myanmar meets with ASEAN counterpart

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The top U.N. envoy dealing with the crisis in Myanmar has met with her counterpart from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to discuss their joint efforts to promote peacemaking in the strife-torn nation. Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn briefed Noeleen Heyzer, the visiting special envoy on Myanmar for the U.N. secretary-general, about his recent mission to Myanmar in his capacity as ASEAN special envoy. The Foreign Ministry says Prak Sokhonn described plans for a consultative meeting on humanitarian assistance for Myanmar in early May. Hundreds of thousands of people in Myanmar have been made homeless by army operations meant to quash opposition to military rule.