Undergraduate workers at Dartmouth vote to unionize

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Student workers at Dartmouth College have voted to unionize. The college announced the successful vote Thursday, about three months after students working in the dining hall created the union. The push by the Student Worker Collective at Dartmouth started in January. In a letter to the administration, the students said they were hoping to make Dartmouth “a flourishing community for all” and aimed to give students a greater voice in decision-making. Its concerns went well beyond dining, accusing the administration of failing to respond to a range of issues including mental health and rising rents.