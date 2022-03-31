Will Smith’s Oscars slap felt by comedians beyond Chris Rock

By LYNN ELBER AND DAVID BAUDER

The Associated Press

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over an Oscars ceremony punchline, other comedians felt the sting. Judy Gold says it’s one thing to be in front of an audience that doesn’t like your material, another to be physically assaulted. Rock was on stage when he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor stepped up from his seat, walked onstage and and slapped Rock. Will Smith, who minutes later won the best actor Oscar for “King Richard,” apologized to Rock the next day. Some comedians say they now fear that an audience member might follow Smith’s lead if they hear a joke they don’t like.