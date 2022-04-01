Ethiopian journalist accredited to AP is released on bail

By The Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro, who is accredited to The Associated Press and has been imprisoned for four months without charges, has been released on bail. Kiyaro, a 30-year-old video journalist, was freed on bail Friday after the country’s Supreme Court upheld the ruling to grant him bail, rejecting a police effort to block his release. Prosecutors say they are continuing investigations to determine whether or not to press charges against Kiyaro. His bail was set at 60,000 Ethiopian birr, about $1,170, according to his lawyer. Kiyaro was detained on Nov. 28 in Addis Ababa under the country’s war-related state of emergency powers.