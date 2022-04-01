‘Go, Mississippi’: State could ditch song with racist roots

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of retiring a state song with racist roots, two years after it surrendered a Confederate-themed state flag. “Go, Mississippi” uses the tune of a 1959 campaign song for Ross Barnett. He won the governor’s race proclaiming support of segregation. Legislators put new lyrics to Barnett’s tune in 1962 for a new state song. Current lawmakers have passed a bill to get rid of that song and replace it with “One Mississippi” by country singer and songwriter Steve Azar. Asked for his opinion, Current Gov. Tate Reeves says he has been working on other issues and is not familiar with the current state song.