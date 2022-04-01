Indonesian Muslims divided over when Ramadan begins

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is set to begin in Indonesia and most of the Middle East, though many in the Southeast Asian nation and elsewhere are not planning to start observing the month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, prayer and religious devotion until Sunday. Indonesia’s second-largest Islamic group, Muhammadiyah, which counts more than 60 million members, said that according to its astronomical calculations Ramadan begins Saturday. But the country’s religious affairs minister had announced Friday that Ramadan would start on Sunday, after Islamic astronomers in the country failed to sight the new moon. It is not the first time the Muhammadiyah has offered a differing opinion on the matter, but most Indonesians are expected to follow the government’s official date.