Lamb revives gun incident to attack Fetterman in Senate race

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Conor Lamb is accusing rival John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate of skipping candidate forums to avoid talking about a 2013 incident in which he confronted a Black man, shotgun in hand, because he suspected the man was involved in gunfire nearby. The accusation marks a sharp escalation in tone between candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for a critical Senate seat in the May 17 primary. The man Fetterman confronted in 2013 was unarmed and said he was out jogging when Fetterman drove up and pointed a shotgun at him. Fetterman has denied pointing a gun at him or skipping forums because of it.