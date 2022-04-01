Loss of namesake bar and grill hits tiny Alabama community

FAUNSDALE, Ala. (AP) — It’s unclear what will happen to a tiny west Alabama community now that a storm has wiped out the best-known thing in town: a bar. The well-known Faunsdale Bar and Grill was heavily damaged by a storm that blew through the Marengo County town Tuesday night. The roof is gone, and bricks are everywhere. A music festival set for this weekend had to be canceled, meaning the community will lose one of its biggest attractions of the year. A foundation is raising money to help with the recovery, and bar owner Jennifer Cassity is trying to be optimistic. She says everyone wants it back.