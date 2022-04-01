Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:34 AM

Loss of namesake bar and grill hits tiny Alabama community

KTVZ

FAUNSDALE, Ala. (AP) — It’s unclear what will happen to a tiny west Alabama community now that a storm has wiped out the best-known thing in town: a bar. The well-known Faunsdale Bar and Grill was heavily damaged by a storm that blew through the Marengo County town Tuesday night. The roof is gone, and bricks are everywhere. A music festival set for this weekend had to be canceled, meaning the community will lose one of its biggest attractions of the year. A foundation is raising money to help with the recovery, and bar owner Jennifer Cassity is trying to be optimistic. She says everyone wants it back.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content