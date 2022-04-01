Man who parked weapons near Capitol on 1/6 gets prison

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

An Alabama man who parked a pickup truck filled with weapons and Molotov cocktail components near the U.S. Capitol on the day of last year’s riot has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said she still hasn’t heard an explanation for why 72-year-old Lonnie Leroy Coffman brought such a large cache of weapons to Washington, D.C. She sentenced Coffman on Friday to three years and 10 months in prison. Coffman already has been detained for over a year and gets credit for that jail time. He isn’t accused of entering the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.