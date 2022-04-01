Maryland judge defers decision on new congressional map

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge has deferred making a ruling about the state’s newly redrawn congressional map, a ruling that is being appealed to the state’s highest court. Judge Lynne Battaglia, who struck down the initial map last week as unconstitutional, noted Friday that the state is appealing her ruling to the Court of Appeals. She also pointed out that the new map has not yet been enacted. Legislation approved earlier this week containing the new district lines for the state’s eight U.S. House seats has not been signed or vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan yet.