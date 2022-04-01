New this week: Camila Cabello, Tony Hawk and ‘Tokyo Vice’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include Camila Cabello’s third album, a documentary about the life of professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, and Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe starring in “Tokyo Vice,” a HBO Max crime drama. Also on the small screen, Ben Franklin — the diplomat, kite-flyer and scholar — gets the Ken Burns treatment, a two-part, four-hour PBS documentary dives into the life and work of the Founding Father who lived during a remarkable period of social, political and scientific change and helped drive it. And celebrities try to stump each other with stories that may or may not be true in CW’s “Would I Lie To You?”