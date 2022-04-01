Russia blames Ukraine for fuel depot blast; Kyiv denies role

By The Associated Press

A fiery explosion at a Russian fuel depot brought accusations from Moscow that Ukraine had attacked the facility, but Kyiv demoed any involvement, and there was no independent confirmation of details about the incident. The blast happened around dawn Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border. Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships had flown at low altitude and struck the facility. He said two workers at the depot were injured, but Russian media quoted the state oil company as saying no one was hurt. Gladkov said residents were moved from their homes. Russia has reported earlier attacks from Ukraine, although none has been independently confirmed.