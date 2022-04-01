Steve Wynn discipline case heading back to Nevada regulators

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An effort by Nevada casino regulators to impose a $500,000 fine and discipline former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn over allegations of workplace sexual misconduct has new life. The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a judge in Las Vegas acted prematurely when she sided with Wynn lawyers and decided that because Wynn had no current casino industry ties, the Nevada Gaming Commission lacked authority to punish him. Wynn’s attorney said Friday he’ll resume the fight at the commission level. Wynn resigned in February 2018 as Wynn Resorts chairman and chief executive, divested himself of company shares and quit the board of the corporation bearing his name. He denies all allegations against him.