UN says Yemen’s warring parties agree to 2-month truce

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy to Yemen says the country’s warring parties have accepted a two-month truce, starting with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The agreement on Friday comes after a significant escalation in recent weeks that saw Yemen’s rebel Houthis claim several attacks inside the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The truce is to start Saturday, the first day of Ramadan. The agreement will also allow for shipments of fuel to arrive in the key Yemeni port city of Hodeida and for passenger flights to resume from the airport in the capital, Sanaa. The United Nations and others had been pushing the coalition and rebels to stop the fighting for Ramadan, as has tenuously occurred in past years.