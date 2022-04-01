US investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probe

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. accident investigators have flown to China to help authorities there probe last month’s deadly crash of a Boeing jetliner. The National Transportation Safety Board said the team departed for China on Friday to participate in the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s investigation of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 in which all 132 people on board were killed. As part of that assistance, the plane’s cockpit voice recorder is being downloaded and analyzed at a U.S. lab in Washington, federal officials said Friday. Investigators hope the recording will explain why the plane went into a nosedive from about 8,840 meters over a mountainous region of southeastern China.