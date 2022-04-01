US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New Yorker magazine has posted a video showing an American man who was kidnapped in Afghanistan two years ago. In the video, Mark Frerichs pleads to be released so that he can be reunited with his family. The New Yorker says it obtained the video, which Frerichs says was recorded in late November, from an unidentified individual in Afghanistan. An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on the video’s authenticity, but Frerichs’s sister says in a statement that she regards the video as important confirmation that he brother is still alive.