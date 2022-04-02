At least 3 dead in shooting on beach in Acapulco, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least three people are dead following a shooting and subsequent confrontation with police at a beachside restaurant in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. The prosecutor’s office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen killed two men at a beachside restaurant Saturday. Police then chased the attackers down the beach, killing one and seriously wounding the other. Video posted on social media showed people running down the beach as gunshots rang out. Others appeared to take cover behind tables or chairs. Beachside shootings are not uncommon in Acapulco, which has been plagued by gang violence since 2006.