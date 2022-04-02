COVID-19 cases rise in Shanghai with millions under lockdown

BEIJING (AP) — COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city of Shanghai are still rising as millions remain isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown. Officials on Sunday reported 438 confirmed cases detected over the previous 24 hours, along with 7,788 asymptomatic cases. While small by the standards of some countries, the daily case numbers are some of the largest since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. Shanghai last week began a two-stage lockdown, with residents of the eastern Pudong section supposed to be allowed to leave their homes while their neighbors in the western Puxi section underwent their own four days of isolation. Despite that, millions in Pudong continue to be confined to their homes.