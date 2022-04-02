COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19. Wednesday’s matinee and evening performances were canceled when the James Bond actor tested positive. When he’ll returns was not immediately known. Craig stars in a revival of Williams Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth. Other high-profile shows on Broadway have had to cancel shows due to their lead actor’s contracting the virus, including both “The Music Man” leads, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.