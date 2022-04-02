Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:12 PM

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway

KTVZ

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19. Wednesday’s matinee and evening performances were canceled when the James Bond actor tested positive. When he’ll returns was not immediately known. Craig stars in a revival of Williams Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth. Other high-profile shows on Broadway have had to cancel shows due to their lead actor’s contracting the virus, including both “The Music Man” leads, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content