Hong Kong urges testing, Shanghai struggles under lockdown

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong authorities are asking the entire population of more than 7.4 million to voluntarily test themselves for COVID-19 for three days in a row starting next week. The announcement by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Saturday came as the southern Chinese city is struggling to contain a fifth wave of infections that has led to mixed signals about testing and lockdowns. Lam said a “compulsory, universal test” of the whole population is still essential, but did not say when that might happen. Authorities shelved the idea after a previous announcement caused panic buying. The prospect of school closures and other disruptions has the government caught between calls for loosening restrictions and Beijing’s demand for an extreme “zero-COVID” approach.