India, Nepal vow to deepen ties as China’s clout looms large

NEW DELHI (AP) — Nepal’s prime minister has met his Indian counterpart during a three-day trip to New Delhi and signed a slew of agreements to enhance their ties, as the Himalayan nation also deepens relations with India’s rival China. Sher Bahadur Deuba met Narendra Modi on Friday in his first foreign trip since becoming Nepal’s prime minister last year after the fall of a Communist government in Kathmandu. The leaders discussed the bilateral relations and later virtually waved flags at the inaugural run of passenger train services between the neighbors. The visit comes amid growing concerns among India’s strategic experts that New Delhi is losing influence over Nepal to China, which has been showering it with investments and helping with millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines.