Macron’s re-election push troubled by ‘McKinsey Affair’

By ANGELA CHARLTON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is holding his first big rally Saturday in his race for re-election. But his campaign has hit a roadbump. It’s been dubbed “the McKinsey Affair,” named after an American consulting company hired to advise the French government on its COVID-19 vaccination campaign and other policy. The French Senate questions why Macron’s government relies so much on private consultants, and accuses McKinsey of tax dodging. The issue is mobilizing Macron’s rivals and dogging him at campaign stops ahead of the April 10 first-round vote. Polls suggest Macron is still the front-runner.