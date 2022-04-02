Pakistan’s PM faces no-confidence vote, defeat seems likely

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s embattled prime minister faces a no-confidence vote in Parliament and the opposition said it has the numbers to win after Imran Khan’s allies and partners in a fragile coalition abandoned him. The opposition needs a simple majority of 172 votes in Pakistan’s 342-seat Parliament to unseat Khan, a cricket star turned conservative Islamic politician. Khan’s small but key coalition partners along with 17 of his own party members have joined the opposition to oust him. On Sunday, giant metal containers blocked roads and entrances to the capital’s diplomatic enclave and to sensitive government installations in the capital. Khan and his beleaguered government had called for supporters to stage protests countrywide.