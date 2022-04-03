Afghanistan’s Taliban announce ban on poppy production

By KATHY GANNON and MOHAMMAD SHOAIB AMIN

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban have announced a ban on poppy production, even as farmers across the country began harvesting the bright red flower that produces the opium used to make heroin. The order Sunday warns farmers that their crops will be burned and they can be jailed if they proceed with the harvest. The ban is reminiscent of the Taliban’s previous rule in the late 1990s when the religion-driven movement outlawed poppy production. At that time, the ban was staggered and implemented countrywide within two years. The U.N. verified that production had been eradicated in most of the country.