Aid group: More than 90 migrants drowned in Mediterranean

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders says more than 90 migrants seeking to reach Europe in an overcrowded boat have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea. It says the migrants were on a vessel that left Libya last week. It says a commercial tanker rescued four migrants early Saturday in international waters. The survivors reported they were on the boat along with about 100 migrants. The group says the tanker was heading to Libya and ignored its calls not to return the migrants to the North African country where they face possible detention and abuse. It was the latest tragedy at sea involving migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.