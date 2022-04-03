First fuel ship allowed in Yemen’s Hodeida as part of truce

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A tanker carrying badly needed fuel has arrived in Yemen’s blockaded port of Hodeida as a cease-fire meant to stop the fighting in the war-torn country for two months entered its first full day. The spokesman for the Houthi rebel-run oil corporation says Sunday that the Saudi-led coalition allowed the vessel into the port. It was carrying mazut, a low-quality fuel oil. The U.N.-brokered truce took effect Saturday evening. It includes allowing shipments of fuel to arrive in Hodeida and for some passenger flights to resume from the airport in the capital of Sanaa. Both Hodeida and Sanaa are held by the Iranian-backed Houthis.