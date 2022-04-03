Skip to Content
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won’t seek second term

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced she will not seek second term. Her successor will be picked in May. Lam made the announcement Monday at a news conference. Lam presided over a rocky period in Hong Kong’s relationship with the central government in China. Massive protests rocked the city in 2019. Beijing responded with a tough national security law that has stifled dissent in the semiautonomous city. Hong Kong media say that her No. 2 John Lee is likely to enter the race to succeed her. Chief Secretary Lee was the city’s head of security during the protests.

