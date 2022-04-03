S. Korea’s incoming president nominates his prime minister

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has named a seasoned former prime minister and economic expert to serve as the country’s No. 2 official under his incoming government. Yoon’s pick of Han Duck-soo on Sunday for his prime minister is the first major nomination in his government set to be inaugurated on May 10. The nomination requires parliamentary approval. Yoon called Han “the right person” to lead his Cabinet by using his vast administrative experiences at a time when South Korea faces “grave environments” at home and abroad.