Software glitch halts trains across the Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Trains operated by the national rail network have been halted across the Netherlands by what the national rail operator calls a technical problem. A spokesman for railway operator NS said Sunday that the problem was in a planning software system. He said there were no indications it was caused by a cyberattack. NS said trains would be halted until 5 p.m. while it sought to fix the problem. Regional trains run by other operators were still running, NS said.