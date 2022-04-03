South Sudan’s political rivals agree to unify army command

By DENG MACHOL

Associated Press

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s president and his deputy have signed an agreement to unify the military command of the security forces. It’s a deal that eases political tensions in the East African country. Clashes in recent days between government troops and forces loyal to Vice President Riek Machar had raised the threat of another outbreak of serious fighting. Machar had accused President Salva Kiir of violating a 2018 truce. The agreement signed Sunday calls for a unified structure in the security services, including the army, with 60-40 distribution in favor of Kiir’s side. Other details, including the positions allocated to each party, were not immediately available.