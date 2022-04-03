Talks on new UN climate report going down to the wire

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Negotiations between scientists and governments over a key United Nations climate report were going down to the wire Sunday. Officials from major emerging economies insist that it needs to reflect their right to development. The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is meant to show the paths by which the world can stay within the temperature limits agreed in the 2015 Paris accord. The agreement aims to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius this century. The closed-doors meeting was meant to wrap up Friday so that the report could be presented to the public on Monday. But several observers said the talks were still far from finished with less than 24 hours to go before the publication deadline.