Wild-and-wacky Grammys red carpet does Las Vegas proud

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The music crowd didn’t disappoint on the Grammys red carpet Sunday, doing Las Vegas proud in wild, whimsical and meaningful looks with lots of bright color and plenty of skin. Olivia Rodrigo walked in a black sheath gown with purple touches from Vivienne Westwood. Among early walkers was Li Saumet from Colombia’s Bomba Estéreo, who covered her face with a helmet-like mask. Cherry Moon of the 1 Tribe Collective children’s group went all out in full gold, complete with a huge architectural collar. Victoria Evigan smooched her husband, Jason, in a peach and yellow dress with “Love is the Weapon” at the back. Elle King showed up in full-on red from Christian Siriano, including an ultra-wide brim hat.