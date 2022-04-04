Germany arrests right-wing extremist over fatal 1991 attack

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have arrested a right-wing extremist over an arson attack on a home for asylum-seekers more than 30 years ago in which a Ghanaian man was killed. Federal prosecutors said the suspect arrested Monday is accused of murder, attempted murder and arson leading to death. They said that, on the evening of Sept. 18, 1991, the suspect and far-right acquaintances discussed racist attacks in the eastern town of Hoyerswerda and agreed that they would support similar attacks in their own town, Saarlouis in western Germany. Prosecutors say the suspect then went to the residence for asylum-seekers, poured gasoline on a staircase and set it alight.