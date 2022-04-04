Greece: Scuffles break out as child-killer suspect arraigned

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police have led a 33-year-old woman accused of killing her hospitalized daughter to court in Athens for an arraignment as authorities investigate the deaths of her two other daughters. At a court complex in Athens Monday, riot police scuffled with onlookers and journalists as they cleared the way to lead the suspect into the office of a public prosecutor to present her defense. Some of the protesters ‒ some also awaiting trial for separate offenses ‒ chanted “death, death″ as they tried to break through the police cordon. The suspect denies any wrongdoing.