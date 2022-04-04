India soldier killed, 4 workers injured in Kashmir attacks

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say a paramilitary soldier was killed and another wounded in a rebel attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city, while four laborers were injured in two separate attacks elsewhere. Police say two militants on a motorbike opened fire at paramilitary soldiers patrolling in the main business center of Srinagar. The injured soldiers were taken to a hospital, where one was declared dead. Police say attackers also fired at two Indian workers in southern Pulwama district, leaving them injured. Hours earlier, two laborers were injured in another attack in Pulwama. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attacks.