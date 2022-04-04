Jury in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot deliberating for 2nd day

By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors are returning for a second day of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jurors asked a question Monday about the definition of “weapon” but otherwise gave no indication of the progress of their work. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan. Jurors wanted to get a solid definition of the word “weapon.” The judge says it’s something that can injure, kill or destroy. Defense lawyers argue that the group was manipulated by an informant who was taking direction from the FBI.