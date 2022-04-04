Pakistan’s top court to rule on PM dissolving parliament

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is in political turmoil and its Supreme Court is now expected to rule on whether Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allies had the legal right to dissolve parliament and set the stage for early elections. The opposition is challenging Khan’s latest moves and the top court is to hear its arguments on Monday. On Sunday, Khan’s ally and Pakistan’s deputy parliament speaker dissolved the assembly in a political maneuver designed to sidestep a no-confidence vote that Khan was certain to lose. The opposition claims the deputy speaker had no constitutional authority to throw out the no-confidence vote that would have ousted Khan, who came to power in 2018.