Shelling of rebel village in northern Syria kills 4 students

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say government forces shelled a rebel-held village in northwestern Syria, the country’s last major opposition stronghold, killing four students on their way to school. The activists say the shelling on Monday’s targeted the village of Maaret al-Naasan in Idlib province. They say all the four students were younger than 18 years of age. Idlib is Syria’s last major rebel stronghold and home to more than 3 million people, many of them internally displaced by the civil war that began in 2011. The conflict has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.