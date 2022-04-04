UN panel to release report on efforts to curb climate change

BERLIN (AP) — A U.N.-backed panel will release a highly anticipated scientific report Monday on international efforts to curb climate change before global temperatures reach dangerous levels. Reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are considered the most authoritative assessments of the state of global warming, its impacts and the measures being taken to tackle it. Negotiations between governments and scientists to finalize the summary for policymakers dragged on past the original deadline until late Sunday, pushing back the planned publication by several hours. Governments agreed in the 2015 Paris accord to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius this century. But temperatures are already more than 1.1C higher than the pre-industrial baseline.