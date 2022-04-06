Jane Seymour is on the case in TV whodunit ‘Harry Wild’

By HILARY FOX

The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Jane Seymour had a lot of fun filming her latest project, the light-hearted whodunit series “Harry Wild.” That included hanging out with castmate Amy Huberman on weekends. Seymour plays a newly retired English professor in Dublin with time on her hands, who starts getting work as a private sleuth. That doesn’t meet with the approval of Harry’s police detective son. There were downsides to filming. Seymour says she had to drink a non-alcoholic beverage that she labeled “disgusting.” On the serious side, she was injured during a take that involved running on a slick surface. But it didn’t derail the series, streaming now on Acorn TV.