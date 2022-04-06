Maduro ally claims diplomatic status to fight US charges

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — An attorney for a businessman enriched by Venezuela’s government has argued in federal court that his continued detention on corruption charges could endanger the free movement of U.S. diplomats around the world. Wednesday’s hearing before an appeals panel in Miami centered around whether Alex Saab is a Venezuelan diplomat and entitled to immunity from prosecution. Saab’s attorneys argue he was a duly appointed special envoy of President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant nearly two years ago. Prosecutors have cast doubt on those claims and have portrayed Saab as a cunning businessman who bribed top officials to reap huge profits.