Sister: Gunmen took 83-year-old nun from bed in Burkina Faso

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana official for an order of Catholic nuns says 10 gunmen kidnapped an 83-year-old American nun from her bed in the west African nation of Burkina Faso and destroyed almost everything in the house where she lived. But Sister Ann Lacour says two other nuns and two young women who were living with them in Yalgo were not hurt and are now safely in the city of Kaya. Lacour is U.S. congregational leader for the Marianites of Holy Cross in Covington, Louisiana. She says she believes Sister Suellen Tennyson was taken because she’s American, but the kidnappers have not been in touch with the order.