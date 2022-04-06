Tennessee Black-majority town takeover case before judge

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys representing a majority-Black Tennessee town are hoping to stop a state takeover of the town’s finances. During a Wednesday hearing in Nashville, attorneys representing the town of Mason said the state is treating the town’s leaders differently than those of white-majority towns that have struggled with finances. The state’s attorneys argued that a plan by the comptroller’s office will help Mason get its finances back in order and allow the town to finally balance its budget without having to improperly dip into other funds. Davidson County Chancery Court Judge Anne Martin said she’ll have a decision by late next week.