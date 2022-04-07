California man pleads guilty to interfering with flight crew

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Los Angeles man has pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight attendant, causing a California-based flight to be diverted to Oklahoma City. U.S. Attorney Robert Troester says 35-year-old Ariel James Pennington pleaded guilty on Wednesday. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s formally sentenced later this year. A message left with Pennington’s attorney, Kenny Goza, wasn’t immediately returned. Pennington was arrested Dec. 9 after the Delta Airlines flight from Virginia to California was diverted to Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said at the time that Pennington was disorderly and intoxicated.