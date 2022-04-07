Gender-affirming medication banned for youth in Alabama

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications. The Alabama House of Representatives voted in favor of the measure Thursday by a vote of 66-28. It had passed previously in the Senate. It now goes to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey. Proponents argued the bills are needed to protect children. Opponents argued they do the opposite. The bill makes it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to trans youth under 19.