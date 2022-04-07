Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt

By ARIEL SCHALIT and JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces say they have killed a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv and killed two people. They say the attacker was tracked down after an overnight manhunt and killed in an exchange of fire near a mosque in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa neighborhood. It was the fourth deadly attack in Israel by Palestinians in less than three weeks and came at a time of heightened tensions around the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year eventually ignited an 11-day Gaza war.