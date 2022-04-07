Israeli hospital: 2 killed, 8 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

By ARIEL SCHALIT and JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli medics say at least two people were killed and several were wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv. The Thursday night attack occurred in a busy area with many bars and restaurants packed with people. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but it came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of a shooting at “several scenes” around downtown Tel Aviv. A nearby hospital said two people were killed and another eight were being treated for injuries. Police urged people to avoid the area.